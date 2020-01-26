Police searching for missing 72-year-old woman in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently searching for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Police say Norma Valentin was last seen on the Platt Street bridge where she was separated from her husband.

Valentin has been diagnosed with dementia and does not know where she resides and does not have a phone.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has white hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve T-shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Valentin or know her whereabouts, please contact TPD at 813-231-6130.

