Police searching for missing 15-year-old Bradenton girl

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) -- Two 26-year-old friends were hanging out and playing video games at a home in Palm Harbor when one shot the other while showing him what he thought was an unloaded gun.

According to Pinellas County deputies, Clearwater resident Sean Cook went to hang out at Shea Harkins' house in Palm Harbor Thursday evening. Around 7:45 p.m., deputies said Harkins went to retrieve a Colt M4 rifle he had been customizing prior to Cook's arrival.