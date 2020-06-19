Police searching for missing 15-year-old Bradenton girl

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Police said 15-year-old Imanie Black is 5 feet 4 inches, 188 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Black was last seen wearing a red and striped dress walking south on 5th Street West.

If anyone has any information please contact Detective Yolanda Torres (941) 932-9300.

