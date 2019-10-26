Police searching for man who broke into cleaners coin return machine in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police need your help in finding a man who broke into a coin return machine and stole money.

Detectives say the incident happened at the AC Cleaners located at 951 E. 7th Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be the same person who broke into vending machines on Fowler Avenue earlier this year.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

