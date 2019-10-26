TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police need your help in finding a man who broke into a coin return machine and stole money.
Detectives say the incident happened at the AC Cleaners located at 951 E. 7th Avenue.
According to police, the suspect is believed to be the same person who broke into vending machines on Fowler Avenue earlier this year.
If you recognize the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
LATEST STORIES:
- Akers’ 4 TDs leads Florida State rout of Syracuse, 35-17
- Police searching for man who broke into cleaners coin return machine in Tampa
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: High humidity continues through the weekend
- Woman set on fire inside Florida Taco Bell; suspect arrested
- Lawsuit: Southwest pilots streamed video from bathroom cam