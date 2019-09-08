Police searching for bar stabbing suspect in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – New Port Richey police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a bar Saturday evening.

According to police, the victim was smoking inside Pete’s Grand Central Bar located at 5732 Main Street. The suspect knocked the cigarette out of the victim’s hand. As the victim tried to leave the bar to avoid further confrontation, the suspect followed him outside.

Police say that’s when the victim attempted to avoid confrontation again but the suspect then stabbed the victim, cutting him in the upper body.

Other bar patrons called 911 and the victim was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Police are now searching for the suspect and say they believe they know who it is and have dealt with them before.

If you have any information on the suspect or know where they are, please contact New Port Richey Police at (727) 841-4550.