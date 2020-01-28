Police search for Gasparilla assault suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Tampa police are looking for a suspect involved in an alleged attack during a Gasparilla event on Saturday.
Police said the victim was allegedly attacked while watching the pirate invasion on a curb near the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and South around 4:30 p.m.
The victim told police that a man in his 20s, who appeared to be intoxicated, had been bothering his friends and that he asked him to leave them alone. The man then ” shoved the victim’s head toward the ground and repeatedly hit him in the back of the head with a closed fist,” the victim said, according to police.
The victim described the suspect as a 6 feet 3 inches white male in his 20s who weighed about 180 pounds. The man had a beard and was wearing a red and white striped shirt with black shorts.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call detectives.
