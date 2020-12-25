Police: Santa has left the North Pole, heading for Tampa

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jolly Old Saint Nick has officially left the North Pole and is starting his trek around the world!

Tampa police dispatchers received word from Santa that he is on his way to Tampa Bay.

Around 6 p.m. EST, Tampa police were notified that Santa Claus left the North Pole. He was heading toward Toronto, Canada, “but moving fast.”

Dispatch said in a few hours, Santa will be heading toward New Tampa, Seminole Heights and MacDill Air Force Base.

“Police Chief Brian Dugan has ordered all Tampa police officers to be ready to give Santa Claus some backup so he can complete his mission tonight,” a dispatch transmission announced.

Officers are also “required to check their supply of milk and cookies for Santa and carrots for the reindeer.”

To track Santa’s latest whereabouts, visit NORAD’s website.

