Police: Officer hit on head with pliers by burglary suspect in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa police officer was hit in the head with a pair of pliers by a burglary suspect while responding to an alarm call earlier Monday morning.

According to police, the officer was responding to the Advance Auto Parts located at 1717 50th St. N.

After arriving at the business, the officer was confronted by the burglary suspect. Deputies say that’s when the suspect, who was in the process of burglarizing the store, hit the officer in the head with the pliers.

The suspect then fled but was taken into custody by additional responding officers shortly after.

The officer who was attacked was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the suspect will be charged with commercial burglary and aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer.

No other information has been released at this time.

