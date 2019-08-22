Police: Men lured to home to meet woman, instead beaten and attacked in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Victims expecting to meet an attractive woman were instead tortured, kidnapped, stolen from and then discarded, according to Plant City police.

“Our reaction in the police department, and I definitely think in the community, is just anger and outrage,” said Sgt. Alfred Van Duyne.

From April to June, five suspects are accused of luring the men on Facebook to a Risk Street home.

All but one suspect have been arrested.

When the victims arrive, the attractive woman meets the victim in the driveway and leads him into the home.

That’s where they are attacked, beaten and kicked.

“One victim I know had his head shaved, had his eyebrow shaved. They were humiliated and they had been held for various periods of time anywhere from several hours to up to two days I think,” said Sgt. Van Duyne.

Then, according to police, the victims, who were Hispanic, were taken to an ATM and forced to hand over cash before they were dropped off. The suspects kept their vehicles.

“These gents I think were targeted possibly because the bad guys thought that they wouldn’t say anything to law enforcement,” said Sgt. Van Duyne.

The suspects who have been arrested have been identified as Thomas “Chino” Nolasco, 23, Joshua “Dolo” Rodriguez, 21, Carina Bailon, 20 and Melissa Long, 27.

An arrest warrant has been issued for James Smith, 19.

Sgt. Van Duyne said to be vigilant but Smith is not believed to be a threat to the community.

Plant City police think there could be more victims and urge them to come forward.

“The moral of the story is you need to be careful of who you talk to, who you interact with and having extended conversations or even relationships on social media without ever having met that person is dangerous,” said Sgt. Van Duyne.