Police: Man found dead after car crashes, overturns in Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal single car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of W. Columbus Drive and N. Riverside Drive for a report of a light-colored sedan that had crashed and overturned into the waters of the Hillsborough River.

When officers arrived, police say they found an adult male dead in the car.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the crash. However, police say it is possible that alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.