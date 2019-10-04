Police: Man delivered fatal punch in Ybor City fight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are now investigating a homicide after a brutal brawl in Ybor City last week.

Police said the victim was injured on Sept. 26 during an early morning altercation in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.

According to police, the man, who is in his 20s, had been standing on the sidewalk and got into a verbal altercation with a man inside a vehicle.

Police said the other man got out of the vehicle and punched the victim, knocking him to the ground. The victim hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness.

He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital and died on Oct. 1.

“What had been considered an aggravated battery is now being

investigated as a homicide,” police said in a statement.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody. Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES: