Police: Man broke into Largo church, ate Thanksgiving feast

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Largo Police Department

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department is searching for a man police said broke into a church Wednesday and ate much of the food prepared for Thanksgiving.

The police department said the man broke into St. John’s Episcopal Church on Belcher Road and ate food meant for a Thanksgiving luncheon the next day.

If you recognize the individual, you’re asked to call police at 727-587-6730.

Posted by Largo Police Department on Monday, December 2, 2019

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss