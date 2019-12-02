Police: Man broke into Largo church, ate Thanksgiving feast

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department is searching for a man police said broke into a church Wednesday and ate much of the food prepared for Thanksgiving.
The police department said the man broke into St. John’s Episcopal Church on Belcher Road and ate food meant for a Thanksgiving luncheon the next day.
If you recognize the individual, you’re asked to call police at 727-587-6730.
