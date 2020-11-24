Police: Man arrested for beating his dog after it chased after a squirrel in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in St. Petersburg Monday after police witnessed him punch and kick his 16-month-old dog after it went after a squirrel while on a walk.

Joseph Brady, 43, told police he was walking his bull mastiff on a leash on 2200 13th Avenue North when it pulled him to chase a squirrel. Brady said the sudden jerking of the leash aggravated a preexisting neck injury he has, which caused him to lose his temper.

According to police, Brady admitted to punching his dog on the leg and kicking it with the intention of knocking it over on its side.

The incident was witnessed by police and two others.

Brady was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

