Police looking for suspect in sexual exposure case in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a man wanted in connection to a recent sexual exposure case.

Police say the incident happened while the suspect was driving on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Bayshore Boulevard.

The man was driving a green Toyota Prius that headed east across the Courtney Campbell Causeway toward Tampa after the incident.

Police say a woman in the car next to the man noticed the illicit activity and was able to take the photograph pictured above.

He is being described as a white male in his mid-50s with a medium build and brown hair.

If you recognize him, please call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

