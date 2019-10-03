Police looking for suspect in sexual exposure case in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a man wanted in connection to a recent sexual exposure case.
Police say the incident happened while the suspect was driving on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Bayshore Boulevard.
The man was driving a green Toyota Prius that headed east across the Courtney Campbell Causeway toward Tampa after the incident.
Police say a woman in the car next to the man noticed the illicit activity and was able to take the photograph pictured above.
He is being described as a white male in his mid-50s with a medium build and brown hair.
If you recognize him, please call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.
