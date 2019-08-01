Police looking for gas station armed robbery suspect in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is working to find an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery happened Wednesday at two different times and locations.

The first incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Mobil gas station located at 10002 N. Florida Ave. North. Police say the suspect entered the gas station and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the employee and demanded money. He then fled the scene.

The second incident happened at 5:12 p.m. at the Citgo gas station located at 9931 N. Florida Ave. At this location, the suspect removed a black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee and demanded money. He left and was seen heading eastbound on East Linebaugh Avenue.

Police say the suspect is a black male, stands 6 feet tall, is approximately 150 pounds and has a thin build. He was seen riding on a black and white mountain bike.

If you know of any information or have seen this suspect, please contact the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.