Police: Investigation underway after man found dead with upper body trauma in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

Police say officers responded to the report of a person down in the 3000 block of N. Morgan Street, which is near E. Floribraska Avenue.

When officers arrived, TPD said they found a dead Black man in his mid-30s with upper body trauma.

Detectives are currently working to develop leads in the incident.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay 800-873-TIPS.