Police investigating shooting near Fowler Ave in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting.

Police say they were dispatched to the shooting located on 15th Street and E. Fowler Avenue. When they arrived, officers found one adult with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to take the victim to the hospital.

Police say a dark blue Nissan Altima was seen leaving the scene going southbound on 15th Street.

As officers investigate the scene, 15th Street will be closed to traffic between E. 109th Avenue and E. Fowler Avenue.

Two Hillsborough County public schools are on monitored access, Shaw Elementary and West University Charter School, as a result of the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

