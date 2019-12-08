Police investigating pedestrian hit by car in Tampa

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Hillsborough Avenue.

8 On Your Side went out to the scene located on Hillsborough Avenue and Armenia Avenue.

Tampa police say the pedestrian has serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

All eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue from Habana Avenue to Armenia Avenue were shut down for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Please check back for the latest updates.

