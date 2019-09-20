Police investigating homicide in Tampa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to an area near N 22nd Street and E Fowler Avenue around 6:43 p.m. There they found a man in his mid-20s on the ground in the bushes near the railroad tracks.

According to police, the man was suffering from a serious injury and was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances of the man’s death remain unclear.

If you have any information regarding this homicide incident, please call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss