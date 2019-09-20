Police investigating homicide in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to an area near N 22nd Street and E Fowler Avenue around 6:43 p.m. There they found a man in his mid-20s on the ground in the bushes near the railroad tracks.

According to police, the man was suffering from a serious injury and was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances of the man’s death remain unclear.

If you have any information regarding this homicide incident, please call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.