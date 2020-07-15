Police investigating homicide in North Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Tampa.
Police say just after 6:04 a.m. they were called out to East Yukon Street and North Brooks Street for reports of a man down, bleeding in the intersection.
When officers arrived, TPD said they found an man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information on the incident, please contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.
