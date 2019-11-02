Police investigating fatal shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently looking into a fatal shooting.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. in the 8500 block of N. 15th Street, near E. Seward Street and E. Waters Avenue.

Once they arrived, officers said they found an adult male who had suffered upper body trauma. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.

