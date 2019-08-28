Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead.

According to police, around 3:35 p.m. they received a call about a “man down” near Nebraska Avenue and Lotus Avenue, just north of Busch Boulevard.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man on the side of the road who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

An investigation is currently underway. No other information has been released at this time.

If you know any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

Please check back for the latest updates.