TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned of a single-car flipped over near the University of Tampa.

According to police, this is a single-car accident.

One person was taken to the hospital. However, we have not received any information on their condition.

Police are now investigating the cause of the flip.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.