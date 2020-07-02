Police investigating after 3 men shot, injured in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for the community’s help in providing more information to a shooting that left three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched after a report of shots fired and one shooting victim around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near the 3500 block of N. 22nd Street.

When police arrived, they found two male victims who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say one victim, a 40-year-old, had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other, a 20-year-old, had a gunshot wound to the arm and was treated at the scene.

A third victim, a 28-year-old man, later arrived at Tampa General Hospital who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm, according to TPD.

Police say a nearby home was also hit by gunfire, and while the rounds entered the home, no one inside was injured.

TPD says the shooting does not appear to be random. If you any information about the incident, please contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

