Police investigate reports of shooting on River Grove Drive

Local News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are working to determine whether a woman was the victim of a shooting that was reported on River Grove Drive early Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting there around 2 a.m., but found no victim at the scene.

After the shooting, police say a woman showed up at an urgent care facility in Temple Terrace and was taken to Tampa General Hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the woman was the victim of the reported shooting on River Grove Drive.

Further information was not immediately available.

