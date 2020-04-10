Police identify motorcyclist involved in deadly Bayshore crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have identified the motorcyclist involved in a deadly crash that happened on Bayshore Boulevard Saturday morning.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes near South Rome Avenue around 11 a.m. Police say 31-year-old Justin Glenn Winterhalter collided with a bicyclist in his 50s while he tried to cross the street.

According to police, Winterhalter died at the scene and the bicyclist later died in the hospital.

TPD investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor, but a witness told 8 On Your Side he saw three motorcycles going way too fast before the deadly impact.

“They were kind of leapfrogging, speeding, you could hear them revving their engines as they came across Howard (Ave.),” Russel Olinger said.

Olinger told 8 On Your Side one motorcyclist “zoomed” in front of the other two and he heard people on the sidewalk yell “slow down.”

“And you could see the motorcycle guy turn his head slightly looking at who was yelling at him is what it appeared to be, but that distraction helped him take his eyes off the road at that speed,” Olinger said.

This deadly collision comes about three months after a drunk driver crashed into the balustrade and killed 70-year-old George Gage.

Mayor Jane Castor released a statement regarding the crash Saturday evening, saying, “Right now, more than ever, we should be looking out for each other and following the law. What happened today is unacceptable… The bottom line is that today another bad decision cost lives.”

In May 2018, a car that was street racing on Bayshore struck and killed 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her 21-month-old daughter Lillia.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and will provide more details on the case when they become available.

