Police identify man shot, killed while driving on I-75 in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department has identified the victim in the deadly shooting on Interstate 75 Saturday, hoping the new information will help solve the case.

Police said Lehigh Acres resident Javaris Keon Miller, 23, was targeted when he was shot and killed while driving on the interstate between Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards.

The police department said Miller was driving his white four-door 2019 Cadillac XTS up to the Palmetto area at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are asking the public if they saw Miller’s vehicle or heard any gunshots in the area around 3:45 a.m. to call Detective Chris Clark at 941-429-7349.

