ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old boy was killed and three others were hospitalized following a crash in St. Petersburg Saturday night, according to police.
The St. Petersburg Police Department says the crash involved two cars at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South around 7:55 p.m.
The child killed in the crash has been identified as Stephen Johnson.
Another child and two adults were hospitalized and are all in stable condition as of Sunday morning.
Officers are currently conducting an investigation. No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Democrats want John Wayne’s name, statue taken off airport
- Police identify 11-year-old boy killed in St. Pete crash
- Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 10 million worldwide
- Officers bid emotional farewell to K-9 diagnosed with terminal cancer
- 4 charged in trying to pull down Andrew Jackson statue near White House