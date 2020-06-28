Police identify 11-year-old boy killed in St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old boy was killed and three others were hospitalized following a crash in St. Petersburg Saturday night, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says the crash involved two cars at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South around 7:55 p.m.

The child killed in the crash has been identified as Stephen Johnson.

Another child and two adults were hospitalized and are all in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Officers are currently conducting an investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

