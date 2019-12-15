Police: Convicted felon pulled over in Tampa with gun, $2K in cash, drugs in car

TAMPA (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies seized a loaded handgun, drugs, and more than $2,000 in cash after a traffic stop around midnight Sunday morning.

The suspect, Keith Antonio Myles, 29, was pulled over at Florida Avenue and Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Myles is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal record.

He was arrested and placed back in jail.

