Tarpon Springs PD concerned for well-being of woman ‘punched and kicked’ at Walmart

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers are searching for a man and woman after the man was seen “punching and kicking” the woman then leaving the store with her, police said.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to the Walmart at 41232 US-19 Friday around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a disturbance between a man and woman.

Witnesses at Walmart told police the man was punching and kicking the woman, then saw the woman get placed into a black SUV in an ‘aggressive manner.’ The man and woman eventually exited the black SUV, police said, and left in a silver sedan.

Detectives thought the sedan may have been an Uber or Lyft, but were unable to confirm.

Officers are concerned for the well being of the woman, and are urging anyone who has information on the two to call TSPD at 727-937-6151.

