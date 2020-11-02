Police: Clearwater man attends political rally, calls Trump fans Nazis, assaults deputy

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Sunday for mocking Trump supporters at a political rally in Palm Harbor then assaulting a police officer, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, Scott Rexroat showed up at the rally at Nebraska Avenue and US-19 wearing a rebel flag, a Trump mask, and carrying a sign with Swastikas. He was allegedly taking photos with Trump supporters while calling them Nazis.

The altercations almost caused several fights as Trump supporters were pushing Rexroat out of their face, deputies said.

As a Pinellas deputy tried to pull Rexroat away from the supporters, the deputy said Rexroat struck him in the arm and shoulder.

Rexroat was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.

