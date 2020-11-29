Armed robbery suspects lead police on multi-county pursuit across Tampa Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three armed robbery suspects led police on a multi-county chase from Pinellas to Polk Sunday morning.

Officials said the incident began around 8 a.m. when a woman called 911 and said she had been followed to her home in Tarpon Springs and robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects reportedly left her house and were spotted by a Tarpon Springs officer who tried to pull them over. When the suspects refused to stop, the pursuit ensued.

The same officer had to end the pursuit after getting into a crash in Palm Harbor. The officer was not injured.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase, which went from I-275 onto I-4 east.

Pinellas County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers eventually apprehended the suspects on I-4 near in Lakeland after a timely PIT maneuver. Video released by FHP shows a trooper assist in the PIT maneuver, getting whiplashed in the process.

The suspects have not yet been identified by police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss