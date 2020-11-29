Armed robbery suspects lead police on multi-county pursuit across Tampa Bay

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three armed robbery suspects led police on a multi-county chase from Pinellas to Polk Sunday morning.

Officials said the incident began around 8 a.m. when a woman called 911 and said she had been followed to her home in Tarpon Springs and robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects reportedly left her house and were spotted by a Tarpon Springs officer who tried to pull them over. When the suspects refused to stop, the pursuit ensued.

The same officer had to end the pursuit after getting into a crash in Palm Harbor. The officer was not injured.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase, which went from I-275 onto I-4 east.

Pinellas County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers eventually apprehended the suspects on I-4 near in Lakeland after a timely PIT maneuver. Video released by FHP shows a trooper assist in the PIT maneuver, getting whiplashed in the process.

The suspects have not yet been identified by police.

