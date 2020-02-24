Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Tampa man wanted for armed robbery

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect who previously served 14-plus years in state prison for attempted murder.

Police said Rashad Thulani Hill, 45, robbed the Noor Meat Market at gunpoint Sunday night.

The meat market is located at 5606 40th St. North.

Hill is said to be between 5-feet 6-inches and 5-feet 8-inches tall and weight around 170-180 pounds. His last known address is 4303 E. Idlewild Avenue in Tampa.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES: