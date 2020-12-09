Police: 2 stolen Tampa food trucks possibly taken to Miami

TAMPA (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two stolen food trucks possibly driven to the Miami area.

The first one was stolen November 16. Detectives said thieves used a Ford F-250 to steal the red food truck with the name “Pizzeataly” on the side. The suspects reportedly fled south on the Veterans Expressway with the trailer, which is valued at approximately $30,000.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle in the Pizzeataly case is a dark colored King Ranch F-250 with a light color on the bottom and aftermarket rims.

The second food truck was stolen December 2 from the parking lot of Florida Food Truck Builders on Rio Vista Avenue in Tampa. The food truck bears the name “Beginning Delights” on the side. It is also valued at approximately $30,000.

The suspect vehicle in the second theft is possibly a dark 2002-2009 Dodge Ram 2500.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the thieves in the case.

