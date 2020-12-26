Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Ybor City shooting; suspect on the run

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two men were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting overnight in Ybor City.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooter has not yet been located. He’s described as a 25-35-year-old man last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a dark-colored face mask, a black shirt and white sneakers.

Police said a 43-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were killed in the shooting. A 33-year-old man and 32-year-old man are in “serious but stable” condition.

The shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. at E. 7th Avenue near North 20th Street. Police believe the suspect approached 7th Avenue from 20th Street where he intentionally fired multiple times toward the “unsuspecting victims” before fleeing north along 20th Street.

Detectives believe the shooting was intentional, not random, and will work with local businesses to continue to gather evidence.

Anyone who may have information that could assist in this investigation are urged to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

