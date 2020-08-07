Plant City man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City man is $1 million richer after winning a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 67-year-old Rafael Rivera claimed the top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Rivera bought his winning ticket at Presco Food Store, 4612 State Road 574. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The game, launched in February, costs $30 and features 155 top prizes. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.
