Plant City man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City man is $1 million richer after winning a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 67-year-old Rafael Rivera claimed the top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Rivera bought his winning ticket at Presco Food Store, 4612 State Road 574. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game, launched in February, costs $30 and features 155 top prizes. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

LATEST STORIES: