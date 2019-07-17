Plans unveiled for another luxury condo tower near Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more luxury apartments and condos are popping up along Bayshore Boulevard, a developer has announced plans to erect another luxury condo tower near one of the city’s top waterfront spots.

Altura Bayshore will feature 73 residences with approximately 2,176 to 3,575 square feet of space, according to Naples-based developers Ronto Group.

The 22-story tower will be located at 2907 South Ysabella Avenue, near the corner of Bayshore and Bay-to-Bay Boulevards.

(Photo: Ronto Group)

Amenities include a rooftop social lounge complete with cabanas, bar, grills and rooftop pool “where residents can swim while taking in the view over Bayshore.”

The tower is the brainchild of Tampa architects Curts Gaines Hall Jones.

“We are really creating an exciting lifestyle at Altura Bayshore,” said Anthony Solomon, owner of Ronto Group. “We will have a full suite of activities for health, wellness, entertainment and luxury services that make living here an amazing experience. The rooftop amenities will be unlike anything offered before.”

Units are listed for $1 million to $2.9 million. Ronto expects to open an on-site sales gallery this fall.

(Photo: Ronto Group)

