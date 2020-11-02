Pizza to the Polls: Pies could be delivered to long lines of Tampa Bay voters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re waiting in a long line this election day, pizza could be coming your way.

Nonprofit “Pizza to the Polls” was created the weekend before the 2016 election, when long lines were reported at early voting locations, according to their website.

Pizza to the Polls collected reports of long lines via their website and social media and sent pizza to feed those in lines across the country.

They’ve made the effort ever since.

People in line can report a crowded polling location that could use a meal online.

Donations to provide a cheesey snack to those across the country are accepted as well.

This year, Pizza to the Polls has also launched a food truck in 25 cities, including Tampa.

The food truck was launched in partnership with Uber Eats and other partners to deliver treats to polling locations with long lines.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, we’ve seen in-person voting locations struggle. Poll worker shortages are reducing the number of polling places — and social distancing measures are limiting the number of people who can vote at one time,” their website states.

“As a result, lines are getting longer. By launching food trucks in cities with a history of long lines, we plan to safely provide free, individually wrapped snacks and beverages to everyone.”

The organization also notes it is non-partisan.

“No. Ain’t nothing partisan about trying to make voting less of a drag,” it states online.

