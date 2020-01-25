Pirate ship-themed cruise set to make maiden voyage during Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This Gasparilla, you’ll see another pirate ship on the water.

Yacht StarShip Cruises and Events, known for their dining yachts, has announced they’re adding a pirate ship to their fleet – The Lost Pearl.

“We have long recognized Tampa’s rich pirate history, theming our Water Taxi operation with a pirate theme and now, adding a full-blown pirate ship to the fleet,” said Yacht StarShip President and CEO Troy Manthey.

A crew is currently renovating and putting the finishing touches on the ship, but the vessel will be ready to make her maiden voyage on the morning of Gasparilla.





“It will be a 2-hour cruise and you will get the best views of the Flotilla as it invades downtown Tampa,” said Jennifer Richardson, director of marketing for Yacht StarShip.

The 125- guest pirate ship, which was previously operated in Virginia Beach, was custom-built in 2011. The Lost Pearl features two decks and has a galley with a snack and grog bar.

If you happen to miss Gasparilla, the Lost Pearl will be a permanent fixture in the Tampa Bay starting in February.

“Our deckhands aren’t just deckhands. They will be pirates aboard this ship who will be putting on an interactive live show when you come aboard starting in February. This will actually allow visitors and locals alike to go out on the pirate ship on a regular basis for a swashbuckling adventure,” said Richardson.

The Lost Pearl’s regular cruise schedule will begin Feb. 8, 2020. For more information, please visit tampapirateship.com.