Pinterest introduces emotional well-being activities on app

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinterest introduced a new collection of emotional well-being activities that people can do right from the app when feeling stressed, anxious or sad.

The activities are guided and were created with help from emotional experts at Brainstorm, the Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation as well as from Vibrant Emotional Health and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Each of the activities offers ways people can try to improve their mood. However, the experience is not meant to replace professional care but rather help someone if they need support.

For more information on the new activities, please check Pinterest’s website.