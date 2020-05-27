Pinellas woman arrested after deceased dog found tied to shed without food or water, deputies say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old woman was arrested in Pinellas Park Tuesday when her dog was found dead in her backyard after being tied up for multiple days without food or water, deputies say.

The dog was located in the backyard of a home on 56th Street North Tuesday, deputies said. It was found under a white cover, tied to a shed and away from any food or water.

The responding deputy had to force their way into the home after multiple attempts to get the resident’s attention. Once inside, deputies identified Sierra Manley as the owner of the dog.

Further investigation revealed that the dog had been away from food and water for multiple days and was not taken care of. The arrest report states Manley knew about the dog’s passing on Friday and was texting a friend on Sunday about the dog being dead and stinking.

Manley reportedly told deputies she was in Miami between Friday and Tuesday while the dog remained tied outside to the shed.

Manley was arrested and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty. She has since bonded out of jail.

According to arrest records, Manley was arrested and charged with child neglect in 2013.

LATEST STORIES: