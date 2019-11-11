Pinellas police searching for person they say threw kitten to its death from moving car

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a complaint of a person throwing kittens from a moving vehicle in Pinellas Park Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near 82nd Avenue and 66th Street.
Upon investigating the area, police found one kitten deceased in the roadway.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is urged to contact police at 727-369-7864.
