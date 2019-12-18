Pinellas Park officer hospitalized after being dragged by motorcyclist

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — While monitoring traffic on 118th Avenue, a Pinellas Park officer was dragged by a motorcyclist fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Officers were staged at a construction zone along 118th Avenue as part of their “Hands Free” enforcement campaign. When an officer saw a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed, he got out of his cruiser at a red light and confronted him.

While appearing to comply with the officer and move his motorcycle to the side of the roadway and out of traffic, police said the man accelerated toward the officer and took off.

When the officer tried to pull the rider from the bike, police said the officer was struck and dragged across several lanes of 118th Avenue.

The driver is going to face aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer when identified and caught, the police department said.

The officer was transported to the hospital for injuries to his upper body. He has since been released and is resting at home.

The motorcycle is described as a black sports bike with a stretched swing arm. The rider was wearing a black jacket, black helmet, and khaki pants.

If anyone has any knowledge if this incident, please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

