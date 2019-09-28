Pinellas County unveils new mural in Palm Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Creative Pinellas and Pinellas County unveiled a mural at the Boot Ranch Underpass in Palm Harbor Saturday.

This is the first completed public art mural as part of the partnership between Pinellas County and Creative Pinellas.

Stephen Palladino, a professional artist who went to school in Pinellas County, created the vibrant mural. The name of the mural is Be Right Back.

“I was envisioning the idea of motion, people, and community and traveling,” said Stephen Palladino.

Palladino said he is grateful to have one of his murals on display in a place he calls home, and he hopes it brings joy to all those who see it.

“I hope they are exposed to something new and it lightens up their day and gives them something fun to look at,” added Palladino.

Creative Pinellas said while this is the first mural of this program, they are hoping to add more in the future.

