PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 38-year-old Palm Harbor man won $1 million after playing a scratch-off ticket he bought from a gas station in St. Petersburg.

Anthony Fatu purchased the “Fastest Road to $1,000,000” scratch-off game for $30 from the BS Food & Gas Inc. at 5390 Duhme Road in St. Petersburg.

Fatu chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.