‘It smells terrible’: Piles of dead fish wash up along Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Runners couldn’t ignore the smell of dead fish washing up along Bayshore Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

“It smells terrible,” said Miller Townsend.

“I just saw a ton of dead fish,” Brittany Baker added.

Video we captured just after 1 a.m. Tuesday shows dozens of fish floating in the bay by the popular roadway.

Footage taken just hours later captured hundreds more washing up against the wall.

“It’s pretty terrible. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that much [fish]. What you see is some bigger stuff and some smaller stuff, it’s a lot,” Townsend described.

As of Tuesday morning, it was unclear whether the fish kill was caused by red tide.

At the time, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s red tide map indicated high concentration of the algae bloom near MacDill Airforce Base.

Medium concentrations of the bloom was present off the coast of Hillsborough County, according to the FWC map.

“I go out and paddle board in this, so, I’m very concerned — if I’m putting my body in it and these fish are dying,” Baker said.

8 On Your Side reached out to FWC with questions about red tide testing in the area and possible clean up efforts. An update will be posted when the agency provides a response.