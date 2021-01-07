Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival canceled over COVID-19 concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, held every year on Clearwater Beach near Pier 60, has been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For the past few years, thousands of people have flocked to the beach for the sand sculpting festival, which features work from world-renowned sand artists, live music, fireworks and more.

The event would have taken place in April, and was scheduled to run for 17 days.

A statement from Lisa Chandler, the festival’s organizer said: “Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is unable to take place in April. We will continue to keep you informed and look forward to creating another sandtastic’ event in 2022.”

The news comes after Florida reported a record 17,783 new virus cases Wednesday, the highest single day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: