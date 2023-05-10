DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s nothing like getting a bouquet of fresh flowers to brighten up your day.

If you’re wanting to pick your own bouquet, Three Son Farms in Dover has opened up their sunflower u-pick field.

“Sunflowers are just a beautiful thing, you know? No matter what you’re going, through no matter what’s going on in life, they just brighten your day,” Janice Williams of Three Son Farms said.

The u-pick is located on McIntosh Road, about a mile south of I-4.

Williams said there are 16 different varieties of sunflowers to choose from right now and they are $1 each.

In addition to the u-pick, the Three Son Farms “McIntosh Station” also has snacks and milkshakes available for purchase.

“Strawberry milkshakes, blueberry milkshakes, chocolate vanilla strawberry, all the standard flavors in sundaes and strawberry shortcake,” Janice Williams said.

Three Son Farms “McIntosh Station” sunflower u-pick is open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. but will be closed on Mother’s Day.