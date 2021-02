TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old girl battling cancer had dreamed of becoming a pilot. And this week, her dreams came true.

Ever Young became pilot-for-the-day at MacDill Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Young had lunch at the base and got to fly and land a flight simulator. She also got to tour the air traffic control tower and a KC-135 Stratotanker.

The event was made possible by MacDill and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

MacDill shared pictures of Ever’s visit on their Facebook page.