TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Fire Rescue Department visited local preschoolers to teach them about fire safety as part of National Fire Prevention Month.

Students at Primrose School of Tampa Palms got hands-on experience learning about fire safety. Dressed up as firefighters, the students also got to tour the fire truck and equipment, and the pictures are too cute!

Fire Prevention Month is observed throughout October. During the month, firefighters help teach children, adults, and teachers about how to stay safe in the event of a fire and educate them on ways to avoid fire-related incidents.

“When it comes to fire safety, there’s no such thing as learning too early!” Primrose Schools said in a press release.