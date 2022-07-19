TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New renderings of a surf park slated to open in the Tampa Bay area in 2025 were released this week, giving residents a glimpse of what the park will look like.

Peak Surf Park will be the first and only surf park in Florida and will be a 30-acre property in either Hillsborough or Pinellas County.

The park will incorporate patented wave technology from Australia-based Surf Lakes, so that surfers of all ages and skill levels can have a consistent and accessible surf experience.

Peak Surf Park will also feature half a mile of beaches, as well as concert and event venues, bars and restaurants, fitness and wellness amenities and more.

“Inspired by community and inclusivity and designed with these values in mind, the park plans to offer programming and development opportunities for underserved populations,” a press release stated.

(Courtesy: Peak Surf Park)

The park’s founder, Tony Miller, previously told News Channel 8 the park will be “very affordable” for guests to enter and spend the day at the park’s beaches, restaurants and more. The cost of surfing will be hourly and competitive with similar wave parks.

Though renderings look luxurious, Miller said he wants Peak Surf Park to be accessible for families and the entire community. The park will offer programming specifically for underserved markets, including “a holistic program of surfing, action sports, conservation education and internships for low income groups, at risk youth, people with disabilities, veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD [and more.]”

It will also be built built sustainably and use resources and practices that will benefit Tampa Bay’s waterways and ecosystem, he said.

A preliminary survey was conducted by a hospitality consulting company that found a surf park in the Tampa Bay area was met with “unprecedented enthusiasm,” according to a press release. The survey found around 90% of respondents expressed a high or very high interested in the concept.

Data showed Peak Surf Park is projected to create more than $1.3 billion in annual business output and approximately 700 jobs per year.

No specific construction site has been named, but a number of locations are being considered.

Updates on development and construction as they become available will be shared in Peak Surf Park’s quarterly newsletter. Those interested can sign up to receive updates.